The city is revealing new details about $90 million in funding from the province for for transit through the Alberta Community Transit fund.

The city says the funding will be used for upgrades to the Stadium LRT station, planning and design of a new transit garage, purchases of additional electric buses, improvements to Park & Ride facilities, design for a new LRT station and upgrading Terwillegar Drive to an expressway.

“We’re excited with this investment. It allows ETS to purchase more electric buses, make transit centre improvements and, most importantly, build for the future,” said Eddie Robar, Branch Manager of Edmonton Transit Service in a written release. “The planning and design of a new transit garage is a critical step for ETS to grow our service, and would give us added flexibility and efficiency at other garages as well.”

The $90 million is part of an overall spend of $215 million in ACT funding for transit initiatives across the province.

The province says the funds will be paid from the Climate Leadership Plan for the first three years.