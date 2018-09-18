Edmontonians are beginning to get an idea of what Northlands may get turned into thanks to their own suggestions.

The City of Edmonton revealed Tuesday four draft concepts for the Northlands Exhibition Lands. (See photos attached for more details)

Concept A: Baseline

The city sells the majority of the site for private development, with minor public developments.

Concept B: Connected Community

A series of infrastructure investments are developed to make the community more compact and connected.

Concept C1: All-In: Civic Anchor + Regional Park

Improves connectivity, creates a large venue for festivals and other events, and expands Borden Park.

Concept C2: All-In: Regional Park

Similar to C1, but more focused on the expansion of Borden Park.

“We’re trying to keep the plan at this stage to be written in a really flexible way, setting a high level vision for what it is we want this community to become, but we don’t wanna lock in any particular element or proposal until the plan is endorsed,” Lyall Brenneis said.

The city will take the results from Tuesday’s workshop to the Urban Planning Committee in mid-November and present two or three concepts with a preferred option. They will refine the preferred option, show it to the community, write a report and present it to City Council.

With files from David Ewasuk