EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says e-scooters won't be returning until June at the earliest amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies Bird and Lime began operating mobile-based e-scooter rentals in the city last August.

But, at a Thursday meeting of the city's emergency advisory committe, officials decided against allowing e-scooters to return.

The city won't be renewing business licences until the province's public health emergency is over. The city says it revisit the policy at the end of May.

E-scooters from Bird and Lime last operated in the city near the end of October.

"Lime is committed to supporting cities like Edmonton through this challenging time, and we recognize the critical role of micromobility now and as we emerge from this crisis," reads a company statement emailed to CTV News.

A Bird representative told CTV News says the city had renewed the company's permit, but had also been delayed until June 30.

In late March, Bird announced it had stopped operating in Europe as well as six American cities, citing COVID-19.

Lime operates in 30 countries and also announced a widespread rollback in service late last month.