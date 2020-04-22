EDMONTON -- Streets may be less crowded due to the coronavirus pandemic but as the number of vehicles on the road drops, noise complaints are actually on the way up.

Councillors raised the issue at Wednesday’s emergency advisory meeting at city hall.

In summer of 2018 the city started a pilot project to test out automated ticketing technology for vehicles that cross a certain decibel threshold.

That pilot progressed and expanded last summer, with peace officers handing out approximately 100 tickets for modified mufflers.

Those tickets cost motorists $155 dollars, butthe question of potentially raising the ticket prices surfaced Wednesday.

“It's a Draconian response, but when it's getting this frustrating, I think we do have some powers that we're not using under the existing act and legislation,” said Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson.

Police say they're aware of the noise issue but aren't able to address it because they're focused on curbing excessive speeding on practically empty roads.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson



