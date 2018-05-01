Operating hours for cannabis stores in Edmonton will be more restrictive than liquor stores in an attempt to reduce the risk of health concerns.

City of Edmonton staff recommended councillors set operating hours for cannabis retail stores between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alberta Health Services’ Edmonton Zone Medical Officer of Health calls the shorter days “a reasonable beginning point.”

“The longer hours of availability do tend to increase use,” Dr. Gloria Keays said.

Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters would like stores to closer even earlier – at 10 p.m.

“We are thinking about public safety and about public health,” Walters said. “We’re concerned about keeping it out of the hands of kids. We wanna be business friendly.”

Councillors also discussed licence fees. Right now, businesses would have to pay $5,600 to start and $2,500 annual licence fee.

Council will make a final decision on hours and fees next week.

With files from Jeremy Thompson