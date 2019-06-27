Edmontonians are sharing their feedback on the latest concept for the Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project at an engagement session Thursday.

It’s the latest public session on the redevelopment project, which is transforming the area into a new, mixed-use community where people can live, work and play.

“We’ve shared this concept with council, council’s given us an endorsement to go back to the community to see if any further refinements are needed, so today is about refining that concept,” said Lyall Brenneis, manager of the Exhibition Lands Project.

“We’re excited by the community’s response. We hope more people get a chance to come out and tell us what they think,” Brenneis said.

The engagement session continues Thursday evening, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Bellevue Hall in Edmonton.

The feedback will help inform the planning framework, which they hope to take back to city council in the fourth quarter of 2019.