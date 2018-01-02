The City of Edmonton said homeowners should soon receive their property assessment notices for 2018.

On average, the City said property values saw a modest increase.

“We’ve observed several ups and downs in the real estate market between mid-2016 and mid-2017,” Assessment and Taxation Branch manager Rod Risling said in a statement.

“Single-family, detached homes in general remained stable across the city while river valley properties again showed increases due to continuing market demand. The condominium market, on the other hand, continued to see high inventory levels against low market demand, which contributed to a downward trend in assessed values.”

The notices reflect the City’s estimate of a property’s market value on July 1, 2017.

According to city officials, between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017, a typical single-family detached home in Edmonton increased by 0.6 percent, and is valued at about $399,500.

Meanwhile, officials said the median assessed values for duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes decreased by 0.2 percent, condominiums and townhomes dropped by 2.8 percent and apartment buildings increased by 7.4 percent. Commercial and industrial properties saw an increase of 0.2 percent.

The city said property owners should review their assessments, and said any issues with the assessments should be brought to the city as soon as possible.

“If you don’t receive a notice within the next week, or if you feel your assessment doesn’t reflect your property’s market value as of July 1, 2017, it’s important to contact us as soon as possible,” Risling said. “If you wait until tax notices are out to bring us your questions, you’ll be too late.”

If an issue is not resolved, owners can file a complaint with the Assessment Review Board. The deadline is March 12, 2018.

Property tax bills will be delivered in May, 2018.