

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton will start street sweeping near the end of April, weather permitting, and want to remind Edmontonians of the process.

The city said it designed the sweeping method to be as fast and non-disruptive as possible. Parks crews will go along boulevards sweeping debris onto the major roads, afterwards the debris is swept off the roads. Residential roads will be swept during the day.

“Usually we like to be up and operational by now, so we have pushed the schedule back a couple weeks,” Andrew Grant, the city’s general supervisor for field operations, said. “We're hoping with the lighter sand amounts and the favourable weather looking good we can be successful.”

Peace officers will be out with flashing lights, blocking lanes on high-volume and high-speed roads. The city is asking drivers to give crews room to work for the safety of both.

It is also encouraging everyone to move their vehicles off the street and to sweep the dirt from sidewalks and driveways onto the roadways before street sweeping equipment arrives. It hopes to have the 2018 street sweeping schedule online by Monday, April 23.

Sweeping schedules will be posted on neighbourhood signs and on its website, they will be updated regularly.

Each neighbourhood has a designated week to be swept, but if crews are ahead of schedule, sweeping will start early in the next neighbourhood.

With files from Amanda Anderson