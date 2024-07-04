City suspending changes to residential parking program until 2026

Edmonton has decided to press pause on previously announced changes to its residential parking program.

In March, the city announced it would remove residential parking zones in 15 neighbourhoods on May 31 and reduce the footprint of the program in five others to make more parking available across the city.

Residents who remained in the program would be charged $120 for an annual parking pass, which was previously free.

Areas where the residential parking zones were removed would be replaced with universal two-hour parking zones, paid e-parking areas, or free parking.

The following neighbourhoods would have been impacted:

Belgravia

Belvedere

Boyle Street

Central McDougall

Century Park

Glengarry

Groat Estates

Holyrood

McKernan

Northlands

Oliver (Wîhkwêntôwin)

Parkallen

Rossdale

Royal Gardens

Southgate

The following areas would have had their resident-only parking zones reduced:

Commonwealth Stadium (reduced by 30 per cent)

Garneau (reduced by 15 per cent)

NAIT(reduced by eight per cent)

Windsor Park (reduced by eight per cent)

The city says the pause will give administration time to conduct additional public engagement and bring forward a new program.

"There remains the need to update the residential parking plan as one of several actions under the curbside management strategy to effectively manage curbside use," Shewkar Ibrahim of the city said in a Thursday news release. "We will take the time to parse through recent public feedback on the program and will be back with a refined plan in 2026."

Residents can continue to display 2023 or 2024 permits in their vehicles.

Digital permits will no longer be issued.

Anyone who has lost, discarded, damaged their permit, or recently moved to a new area can apply for a new permit online.

Any residents with permits who receive tickets can contact bylaw administration at 780-496-5161.