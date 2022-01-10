City taking homemade winter art submissions for photo contest

The City of Edmonton is bringing back its Winterscapes photo contest to recognize Edmontonians who go the extra mile to enhance their neighbourhoods.

According to the city, the beautifying initiative helps boost “community spirit” while adding “colour” to the area.

The Winterscapes could include snow, ice, lights, ornaments or winter-themed scenery that can be created and put on display in the front yard or a public space for the community to enjoy, the city said.

There are three categories people can submit their nominations to: Winter Art, Winter Garden and Winter Play.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration to get your winterscape plans in motion, the city has posted all the winners from last year online.

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 28 and all the submitted pictures will be posted on the city’s Facebook page for public voting.

Second place winner for the 2021 Winterscapes, Winter Play category. (Source: City of Edmonton)

The city said weekly prizes will be given to the top three yards in each category. Plus, an additional prize will be given to the judging panel's favourite front yard.