City temporarily halts program that connects volunteers with people who need help shovelling

A pilot program that was supposed to help connect volunteers with people who need their walks shoveled this winter has been shelved, at least temporarily.

The city announced on Tuesday the Shovelling Superheros program would not be happening.

“I want to apologize to everyone, it was deployed and communicated out prematurely,” said Keith Scott of the City of Edmonton. “There wasn’t as much review on privacy and sensitive information as well as going through the correct approval processes prior to it being rolled out. So that was the decision why we made to suspend it and cancel it.”

The program was set to replace the Snow Angels program, which was a similar program that previously ran in Edmonton.

“It was a way for us to say ‘Hey, can we reinvigorate volunteers and how do we work with that,’” said Scott.

The announcement is disappointing for disability advocates.

“Winter is always the arch-enemy of anyone in a wheelchair such as myself. Any way that we can have clean and safe modes of travel is always a plus,” Zachery Weeks, a board member for Voice of Albertans With Disabilities, told CTV News Edmonton.

“You can get stuck in really frigid temperatures. That becomes a health hazard if you get stuck.”

He also worries about the mental health of those who might be stuck because they can’t get around.

“Mental health is very important for anyone and even more-so for anyone experiencing disability. And when you’re not able to get out and about and get a fresh breath of air and enjoy your city to the same level that others are, it definitely impacts your mental health.”

Scott says while the city reworks the program, there is an alternative, the Snow to Go program.

The city issues grants to community leagues to help them facilitate snow removal for those who need it.

“That program is still running, and we would encourage people to go that route, contact your local community league. If the program is up and running in that community, that’s great. If it’s not, contact the Snow to Go Program and we’ll work with the community league to go down that route,” Scott said.

He’s also hoping people will focus less on programs, and more on being a good neighbour.

“If you do have somebody that has a disability, low mobility, or is a senior, to go and help them with their sidewalks.”

Scott hopes the Shovelling Superheros program might still be launched before this winter is over, but said there is currently no timeline.

The city said 30 people had volunteered for the program before it was put on hold.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.