The city is celebrating what it is calling two major milestones for Blatchford, Edmonton's first sustainable community.

On Friday afternoon, Don Iveson and other officials will announce when Blatchford home construction will officially start and the completion of the community's energy centre, which will provide environmentally-friendly cooling, heating and hot water.

Blatchford, a carbon neutral neighbourhood with 100 per cent renewable energy, will be home to approximately 30,000 people.

The construction announcement comes two years after residents were first expected to move into the community where the Edmonton City Centre Airport was located.

In March, the city unveiled the four builders tasked with bringing its idea to life.