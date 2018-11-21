The City of Edmonton confirmed Tuesday it will continue to use salt on winter roads as part of a pilot project.

The city will use calcium chloride and conventional road salt in milder temperatures and before snowstorms to ensure ice does not bond with roadways.

A city official has a solution for drivers concerned about the corrosion this solution has on vehicles.

“We encourage [people] to wash their vehicles, but that's no different than any other year,” said Andrew Grant, the city’s general supervisor for field operations. “They should wash their vehicles. We have used chlorides in the city to control snow and ice for years.”

Crews will use only sand in temperatures below -25 C.

