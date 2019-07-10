City officials will officially launch and demo a new tool on Monday that aims to collect data about where Edmontonians feel unsafe in public.

Called SafeCityYEG, the web-based mapping program allows residents to submit locations where they felt safe or unsafe, and why.

The city will collect data over the next year, then have it analyzed along with information from 311 and the Edmonton Police Service to identify problem areas, Ward 2 Councillor Bev Esslinger told CTV News Edmonton when the program was first announced.

"We know when a city is safe for women and girls, it’s safe for everyone. And the data we collect, we hope, is from everyone,” she said.

Esslinger, along with Mayor Don Iveson and Councillor Scott McKeen, will demonstrate how SafeCityYEG works at the launch on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

Watch a livestream of the presentation on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.