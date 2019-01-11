The City of Edmonton decided Friday to take land away from an owner who didn’t want to sell it to build part of a park.

After hearing from lawyers, developers, the landowner and the public, councillors voted 11-1 to expropriate an area located on 107 Street, between 100 and 102 Avenue, and add it to the plan to build the Warehouse Campus Neighbourhood Park.

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen believes more green space will make downtown better.

“It’s going to be a vibrant, active place, but we just sort of need that critical mass of people living downtown, and we’ve just given them another really good reason to move downtown.”

Building the park will take two to three years.

With files from Jeremy Thompson