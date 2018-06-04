The City of Edmonton is increasing the number of red light cameras in an attempt to reduce collisions at intersections.

The 20 new Intersection Safety Cameras (ISCs) will bring the total to 70. According to the city, ISCs deter drivers from running red lights, lower the amount and severity of crashes, and improve the safety of city roads.

Fifty-eight per cent of collisions in Edmonton last year (13,924) happened at intersections, according to city statistics. Seventy per cent of collisions (2,393) that resulted in injuries were at intersections, and thirteen people were killed.

“[ISCs] save lives,” Gerry Shimko with Edmonton Traffic Safety said. “Keep in mind it’s very difficult for law enforcement to do this type of enforcement because these are at many locations with high volumes of traffic.”

The city will install the new ISCs throughout the summer, but they have not decided which intersections will have them.

