EDMONTON -- Four Edmonton indoor pools are set to reopen next week with new COVID-19 safety measures in effect.

We are excited to welcome Edmontonians back into our pools for swim activities, but we’re asking all visitors to learn about new safety protocols that are in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Shauna Graham with the city.

The below pools are set to reopen on July 20.

Jasper Place Fitness and Leisure Centre

Bonnie Doon Fitness and Leisure Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre (warm up/training pool)

Among the new restrictions include a requirement to reserve a time slot online ahead of use via the city's website. Bookings are open today and the city says the time slots allow staff to manage the number of people in the facility as per provincial health guidelines.

Other new safety measures include:

Enhanced cleaning procedures of public spaces

One-way traffic flows in to and out of the pool areas

Lane swimming limited to one swimmer per lane

Steam rooms and hot tubs to remain closed

The city says learn to swim programs will also resume when pools reopen, but with a new approach of one student per instructor to adhere to Alberta Health guidelines.