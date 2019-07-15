The city was fined $14,600 for using a herbicide not intended for residential neighbourhoods in southwest Edmonton.

In May 2016, city staff used Hyvar X-L on pathways in Haddow. The herbicide damaged trees and shrubs in nearby yards.

"Hyvar X-L is no longer used by the city for any purpose," Gord Cebryk, deputy city manager for city operations, said. "We never want to make errors like this."

The city has excavated, disposed of and replaced the contaminated soil.

Besides the fine, the city will contribute $150,400 to three Alberta Environment and Parks projects.