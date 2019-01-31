

CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton says 454 Park & Ride parking stalls at the Century Park LRT station will soon be returned to a private developer.

On March 1, the lease agreement between the city and Century Park Development Ltd. expires. The parking stalls in question are the paid reserved parking stalls at the Park & Ride lot.

Drivers who currently pay for reserved parking at the lot will have the option to make arrangements with the developer, or to use the 390 free parking spots in the lot that are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The city says the changes are part of an overall development zoning plan for Century Park.