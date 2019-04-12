

CTV Edmonton





Valley Line LRT construction is shutting down the main road in Strathearn for the rest of the year—an unpopular decision with residents and businesses.

Starting April 28, 95 Avenue will be closed from 85 Street to Connors Road to finish LRT construction in the neighbourhood.

The city and TransEd said pedestrian access and garbage collection in surrounding neighbourhoods will not be impacted by the closure, but transit and mail service will.

Several bus stops will be relocated, and others closed entirely. A full list of the closures is on the ETS website.

“We had a fairly negative feedback from the people we actually talked to,” TransEd Project Director Jim Nolan said.

“We knew right away, they’re going to run right through you,” Wayne Sortland said. “They don’t care, and it’s a shame.”

The owner a convenience store in the area told CTV News his business has already dropped 40 per cent due to construction.

Despite the work, TransEd said the Valley Line still won’t open by Dec. 2020.