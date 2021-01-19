EDMONTON -- Some transit fees in Edmonton will be increasing in February as the city makes adjustments based on customers’ income.

“These adjustments help Edmonton Transit System provide safe and reliable transit service and maintain the vehicle fleet,” a city spokesperson said in a press release.

Many of the fare changes are minor, the largest change affects seniors who purchase annual transit passes.

Previously, seniors with annual income below $28,513 were eligible for a free annual transit pass.

Starting in February, seniors with annual income below $29,069 will be eligible for a free annual pass. Seniors with annual income between $29,069 and $33,033 will be eligible for a reduced cost for the annual pass.

The changes were approved by city council in 2019.

Due to the pandemic tickets cannot be bought at the Edmonton Service Centre or city-operated rec centres. Tickets can be ordered by mail or at certain stores.

For a full breakdown of price changes visit the city’s website.