City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures

The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.

According to a statement from the city, the decision was made not to install it because of the potential that the artwork could be misinterpreted as a celebration of colonization.

“Through the City’s previous experiences, such as the coordination of the removal of Government Centre LRT Station murals, we listened to the community and the sharing of their discomfort and pain that the artwork caused. This demonstrated the importance of listening and acting from the principle of ‘do no harm’, to mitigate negative impacts to Indigenous Peoples that have experienced the harms associated with colonization and loss of culture, language, and spiritual practices,” the statement reads.

The artwork is a pair of bronze sculptures. One is of a bison, the other of a fur trader.

The piece was intended to highlight Edmonton’s role in the history of fur trading.

Proposed locations for the Walterdale Bridge sculptures. (Source: Ken Lum)

Artist Ken Lum was commissioned to do the pieces in 2010 through the city’s Percent for Art Program.

The cost of the sculptures was $375,000, and they were completed in 2016.

On June 30, Lum posted the following statement on social media:

"This is not easy public art but meant to make one aware of this condition and choice. It is public art that speaks truth to power. So much public art makes no demand of the public. It is meant to provoke dialogue about history and the future. To this day, the work rots in a city lot."

The city has asked the Edmonton Arts Council to start the process of removing the art from the city’s collection.