Civilian driver hospitalized after crash with ETS bus

An Edmonton Transit Service bus and civilian car crash around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, at 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road. The civilian driving the car was hospitalized with injuries described as serious. An Edmonton Transit Service bus and civilian car crash around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, at 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road. The civilian driving the car was hospitalized with injuries described as serious.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island