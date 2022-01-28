Civilian driver hospitalized after crash with ETS bus
An Edmonton Transit Service bus and a car crashed in Edmonton's downtown core Friday morning, leaving a citizen injured.
Police say the two collided around 9:45 a.m. at 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road.
It's not known how the crash happened, but the car appeared to have come to a stop after hitting a tree at the corner.
The 30-year-old man driving the car sustained serious injuries, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said. He was taken to hospital.
It's not known if the bus was in service at the time of the crash.
EPS' major collision investigations unit is investigating.
Traffic was still being rerouted from the area at 11 a.m. Police asked drivers to take alternate routes.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the warmth. It won't last
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is the trucker convoy arriving on Parliament Hill about?
As the convoy of truckers and their supporters descends on Ottawa for what's set to be a weekend of protests and potentially prolonged gridlock, what is the group looking to accomplish?
Heavy police presence as truckers arrive in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa's police chief is urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a large convoy of truckers arriving downtown, and warned that anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's isolation due to child testing positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating because one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with The Canadian Press, he says he feels fine and has no symptoms.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 being watched 'very closely' in Canada: Tam
Canada's top doctor says the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has detected more than 100 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, doubling the number of infections from the virus lineage that were reported earlier this week.
Indian village mourns family who froze to death on U.S.-Canada border
Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the Canada-U.S. border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network.
COVID-19: Canada reaches more than 3 million total cases, a million in last month
More than three million cases of COVID-19 have been documented since the start of the pandemic, according to CTVNews.ca’s case tracker, with at least a million of those cases occurring in the past month.
Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue occupants of a dangling bus.
'It kind of disgusted me': Struggling Montreal restaurants receive complaints from provincial language watchdog
Two business owners in Montreal say in addition to pandemic problems they now have a letter from Quebec's language watchdog, the Office quebecois de la langue francaise.
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'
As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to 5 years for manslaughter in traffic stop death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett
Amir Abdulrahman was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the New Year's Eve death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett one year ago.
-
Alberta's Kenney to talk supply chain issues, pipelines at U.S. governors meeting
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will travel to Washington to discuss issues including COVID-19 and pipelines with American leaders.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the province's total pandemic fatality count to 3,518.
Saskatoon
-
Omicron: Sask. doctors told to brace for 'toughest' COVID-19 wave yet
The Saskatchewan Health Authority expects an overwhelming acute care surge due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
46-year-old Saskatoon man caught using 3D printer to make guns, police say
Saskatoon police have taken a man into custody for allegedly using a 3D printer to make guns.
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with some Saskatoon parents.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
Nurses, faculty concerned about closure of Regina nursing program campus
Concern is being expressed over the discontinuation of the University of Saskatchewan's Regina nurse training program.
-
Omicron: Sask. doctors told to brace for 'toughest' COVID-19 wave yet
The Saskatchewan Health Authority expects an overwhelming acute care surge due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to ease COVID-19 restrictions at midnight; students will return to class Monday
New Brunswick will return to Level 2 of its winter plan to manage COVID-19 two days earlier than expected.
-
Two people charged with attempted murder after man shot in Moncton
Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was badly injured in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., early Thursday morning.
-
Kalin's Call: Winter storm to bring wicked weekend weather
Weather conditions will deteriorate quickly in the Maritimes Saturday morning and afternoon.
Toronto
-
Decline in Toronto's COVID-19 infections could be slowing or plateauing: wastewater data
Newly released wastewater data suggests that the recent decline in COVID-19 transmission in Toronto could be slowing or even plateauing but the city’s top health official says that she still remains cautiously optimistic about the weeks ahead.
-
More than 300 charges laid in investigation into auto theft ring, $11.1M worth of cars recovered
Two dozen people are facing more than 300 charges combined in connection with an investigation into what police are calling a “prolific auto theft ring” in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Temperatures in Toronto expected to drop to -30 C this weekend
Torontonians should prepare for another frigid weekend, with temperatures expected to drop to about -35 C with the wind chill.
Montreal
-
'Freedom Convoy' heads to Ottawa from Quebec border crossings
Quebec truckers who disagree with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination mandate gathered at several Canada-U.S. border crossings ahead of joining the so-called "Freedom Convoy" to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Quebec
Officials in Quebec say they've detected several cases of the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the province.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to drop
Quebec reported on Friday that there are 62 fewer hospitalizations than there the previous day and intensive care numbers dropped by seven.
Ottawa
-
Heavy police presence as truckers arrive in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa's police chief is urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a large convoy of truckers arriving downtown, and warned that anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.
-
Ottawa gas prices reach record high
The average gas price in Ottawa reached $1.50 per litre on Friday morning, a new record.
-
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'
As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
Kitchener
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop to 133
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported one death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s dashboard update as hospitalizations dropped to 133.
-
Waterloo Region's top doctor urges caution ahead of reopening next week
Waterloo Region’s medical officer of health is urging residents to remain cautious as Ontario loosens some restrictions next week.
-
26 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over 30-day period
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 26 deaths related to COVID-19 between Dec. 24 and Jan. 23.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, North Bay police preparing for truck convoy
As the 'Freedom Convoy 2022' continues on its way to Ottawa, both Sudbury and North Bay police are preparing for its arrival Friday.
-
What is the trucker convoy arriving on Parliament Hill about?
As the convoy of truckers and their supporters descends on Ottawa for what's set to be a weekend of protests and potentially prolonged gridlock, what is the group looking to accomplish?
-
North Bay cop charged with assault over incident at hospital to continue working
A North Bay police officer has been charged with assault after an incident at the local hospital that left one person injured earlier this month, OPP says.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Current Manitoba public health orders extended for another week
Manitoba's current set of public health orders have been extended again.
-
Omicron wave may have peaked in Manitoba: top doctor
Manitoba’s top doctor says the worst of the Omicron variant wave may have already passed in the province.
-
Child, 5, dies following Winnipeg house fire
A five-year-old is dead following a Thursday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s St. Matthews area.
Vancouver
-
Controversial cup, paper bag fees being re-examined in Vancouver
Vancouver city council has voted to re-examine its controversial disposable cup and paper bag fees, which came into effect less than a month ago.
-
A dozen Vancouver seniors targeted in the same scam in 10 days; banks asked to watch cash withdrawals
More than a dozen Vancouver seniors lost money in a period of just 10 days to scammers claiming a loved one was in jail and needed thousands of dollars for bail.
-
B.C. spending scandal: More details unveiled on controversial purchase of wood splitter
A surprise disclosure temporarily delayed proceedings at the B.C. Supreme Court trial of the former clerk of the legislature Thursday, while a key witness shed light on the controversial purchase of a wood splitter “for emergencies” that was stored at the clerk's home.
Vancouver Island
-
New bus lanes coming to major Pat Bay Highway intersection
The province is adding bus lanes and new safety features to a major intersection along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich.
-
Pamela Anderson wins council approval for new dock at Ladysmith, B.C. home
The town council of Ladysmith, B.C., has approved a development variance permit that will allow actress Pamela Anderson to erect a large private dock next to her family's waterfront property.
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. as the number of patients in hospitals nears an all-time high.