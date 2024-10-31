CKUA makes $3M fundraising goal to stay on air

CKUA Radio has raised the $3 million necessary to keep the community-funded station on the air.

It has raised a total of $3.5 million since April, including $1 million in a do-or-die fall campaign, CEO Mark Carnes announced Thursday.

“Everyone at CKUA is full of gratitude. We want to thank our remarkable community of donors. These funds enable CKUA to continue to operate, to entertain and inspire a growing community of listeners across Alberta, Canada and the world," he said in a statement.

The financial pressures on the 96-year-old broadcaster include a $6-million loan repayment on the Alberta Hotel building, a loss of tenants during the pandemic, inflation and limited government funding.

In addition to asking for the public's help, CKUA has found "efficiencies" in its capital costs, negotiated with its lender to defer payments, and made other cuts.

A spokesperson on Thursday said the station would continue fundraising to maintain its operations, both through public initiatives like its biannual on-air fundraisers and directly with donors and businesses.

"We’re not where we need to be yet but we are cautiously optimistic we can get there," Carnes said.