A former Edmonton Claire’s employee is speaking out after she was left with the impression she should pierce a child’s ears even if the child was unwilling or being restrained by a parent.

Over the four months Raylene Marks, a certified piercer, worked part-time at Claire’s, she’d seen with some regularity youth who were nervous or scared.

“Usually 15 minutes is all you need to calm a child down if nervousness is the problem,” she told CTV News in a phone interview on Monday.

Marks referred to the cases where parents lobbied, cajoled and ultimately persuaded their child to go ahead with the procedure “gray-area” piercings.

But then a customer situation on March 31 very clearly left the area of uncertainty, she felt.

“A seven-year-old girl came into the store with her mother and it was not unusual: she was nervous. But it became unusual very quickly.”

The piercer asked for Marks’ assistance, as the plan was to pierce both ears simultaneously.

For 30 minutes, the child begged her mom to go home, to not be touched by the employees and repeated that she did not want earrings.

The child had “clearly withdrawn her consent,” Marks recalled.

“I told the piercer privately, ‘I’m not interfering with this anymore. I’m not going to make that child get her ears pierced.’”

“Luckily, because that child had such a great spirit, and because the mom got the message, she went home without piercings.”

When Marks spoke to her store manager the next day, she asked about an employee’s options when dealing with resistant children.

“(The manager) said, ‘You would’ve had no choice but to do it.’”

Marks then asked about a scenario in which a parent was physically restraining their child. She said she was told employees shouldn’t interfere with the parent’s wishes and given consent, and, later, that this had been confirmed by the district manager.

Marks gave her two weeks’ notice at the end of the shift.

She called it a decision between leaving on her own terms, or being coached or fired because of her discomfort.

“I believe in a kid’s right to protect their own body from an adult. I’m not going to send a message that adults can override that right,” Marks said.

Claire’s reached out to Marks after CTV requested an interview.

The company says their former employee acted appropriately and within guidelines, which are “in place to ensure that if a child is distressed or resisting, Claire’s employees have the right to refuse to continue the piercing.”

Claire’s quoted part of the policy:

“When a child is resisting the ear piercing, politely suggest to the parent that perhaps it would be better to perform the ear piercing on another day and/or when 2 associates are available to perform a ‘double’ piercing. We reserve the right to refuse to perform an ear piercing if a successful one cannot be done.”

A statement to CTV News from the company read, “Customer well-being is our main priority, and we ensure that any child piercing we do is carried out with the best care in consultation with, and with the agreement of the legal guardian.”

Claire’s also said it was investigating the situation and would take appropriate corrective action, including a review of the policy to ensure it is clear.

Marks hopes any subsequent changes protect employees’ rights to in similar situations, and to recognize child consent.

“It’s very dodgy because you can intimidate a child to sit still—doesn’t mean they want that piercing,” she said, adding that even children who say it wasn’t “that bad” afterwards are being taught their consent can be vetoed.

She hopes her story resonates with parents, too.

“When your child is ready to have earrings, it’s usually a memorable experience. When they’re not, it can be traumatizing.”