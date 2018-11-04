

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The Clareview Recreation Centre was briefly put on lockdown Sunday evening as police investigated the reported sighting of a man with a gun.

Police were called to the facility around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a man- wearing a black jacket- was carrying a firearm.

The facility was put on lockdown prior to police arriving, and the people inside were shuttled into two large locker rooms while police swept the building and checked people’s bags.

Police say they were unable to locate the alleged gunman, or anyone who matched the description of the suspect.

“As far as we know it could have been a prank call, it could have been the real thing, it’s hard to say,” said Staff Sergeant Paul Czerwonka.

Officers say they plan on reviewing security video to search for any possible leads.