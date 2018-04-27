An Edmonton law firm is launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Wetaskiwin-area company at the centre of a pork product recall.

The $15 million lawsuit has been launched by James H. Brown and Associates, against The Meat Shop at Pine Haven.

The lawsuit claims people who consumed contaminated pork suffered physical and psychological injuries.

It’s not clear how many people have joined the lawsuit.

Alberta Health Services first launched an investigation into an E. coli outbreak in late March. So far, a total of 36 people have been confirmed to have become sick from E. coli, 11 of those have been hospitalized and one person has died.