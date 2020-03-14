EDMONTON -- All in-person classes and exams at the University of Alberta will be cancelled for the remainder of the winter term due to COVID-19 concerns, the university confirmed Saturday.

All courses will be moved to remote delivery.

The U of A will be moving classes and exams to remote delivery, effective Tuesday, March 17. All in-person, online, and alternate classes and exams will be suspended for one day on Monday, March 16 to prepare for the change.

Details at: https://t.co/NoBjlytRGL #UAlberta pic.twitter.com/vFGqQRFpvF — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) March 14, 2020

On Monday all in-person, online and alternate delivery classes and exams will be suspended for one day to allow time for preparation for all in-person instruction to move to remote delivery.

On Tuesday, all in-person courses will move to remote delivery for the remainder of the winter term.

The U of A says the decision has also been made that no final exams for the winter semester will be conducted in person. Exams will instead be delivered in alternate formats.

An update will be held at 1 p.m. at the university.