EDMONTON -- Classes at two universities in Edmonton will be switching over to online courses next week amid COVID-19 concerns.

All in-person classes and exams at the University of Alberta will be cancelled for the remainder of the winter term, the university confirmed Saturday.

All courses will be moved to remote delivery.

The U of A will be moving classes and exams to remote delivery, effective Tuesday, March 17. All in-person, online, and alternate classes and exams will be suspended for one day on Monday, March 16 to prepare for the change.

Details at: https://t.co/NoBjlytRGL #UAlberta pic.twitter.com/vFGqQRFpvF — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) March 14, 2020

On Monday, all in-person, online and alternate delivery classes and exams will be suspended for one day to allow time for preparation for all in-person instruction to move to remote delivery.

On Tuesday, all in-person courses will move to remote delivery for the remainder of the winter term.

The U of A says the decision has also been made that no final exams for the winter semester will be conducted in person. Exams will instead be delivered in alternate formats.

MacEwan University also announced Saturday that it will also suspend classes next week as the institution prepares to move to online courses.

COVID-19 update:

COVID-19 update: The university is temporarily suspending classes from March 16-18. This will allow our faculty to prepare the delivery of course material electronically wherever possible. — MacEwan University (@MacEwanU) March 14, 2020

Classes will be suspended Monday through Wednesday, with courses beginning online on Thursday.

The MacEwan campus and student services will remain open.