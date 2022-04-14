Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire

A Mill Woods junior high school is closed Thursday after an overnight fire.

Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.

Photos show the portable was damaged on the outside, but the full extent of the damage is unknown, Edmonton Public Schools said.

T.D. Baker School in Mill Woods is closed on Thursday after an overnight fire. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Classes at the junior high are cancelled on Thursday "to keep students and staff safe while crews continue their work," Edmonton Public Schools added.