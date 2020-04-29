EDMONTON -- The overland flooding alert has ended in Lac Ste. Anne County but the cleanup continues.

Melting ice and high water on the Paddle River caused flooded roads and blocked culverts beginning on April 18.

According to officials, road repairs and maintenance are underway but they are also prepared for more flooding in all areas of the county.

Certain roadways are blocked for repairs; the county is sharing updates on its website.

Residents are asked to continue to report any flooding issues to the county.