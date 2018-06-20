A chemical spill forced people inside the Chemistry Department on the University of Alberta campus to evacuate Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews were called to the building off of Saskatchewan Drive just before noon, after a bromine spill was reported.

Reports indicated the chemical had hit the floor, and turned into a gas.

A spokesperson with the university said the spill happened in a lab on the fifth floor.

Crews arrived minutes later and evacuated the Chemistry East building. Crews managed to contain the spill to two labs.

After 12:30 p.m., the spokesperson said HAZMAT was on scene and was handling the spill – the cleanup was still underway hours later.

Four students were assessed by paramedics, but no one had been taken to hospital.

The evacuation order was lifted at 1:30 p.m., but the two labs where the spill took place were still closed.