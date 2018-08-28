As restoration work on a historic building in downtown Edmonton continues, crews are also cleaning up graffiti after vandals tagged the walls.

Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, posted a tweet Tuesday morning that showed spray painted tags on the windows and stucco of the 125-year-old building on 105 Street and 100 Avenue.

The building was constructed in 1893, and was designated a provincial historic resource in 1977. It was originally the Dominion Land Titles Building, but also served as the Victoria Armoury.

Restoration work is underway on the structure, and the damaged stucco is scheduled to be replaced. But O’Donnell called the graffiti “disappointing.” He said he’s heard reported graffiti cases have increased recently.

“We’ve heard from the city, that city-wide, tagging is up,” O’Donnell said. “I heard somewhere in the neighbourhood of 60 per cent.”

“It’s certainly increasing, it is becoming more prevalent. It is a bit of a shame, we want people to respect private property and find other ways to be creative.”

Graffiti vandalism is illegal, and the city has asked Edmontonians to report it by calling 311 or using the Edmonton 311 app.