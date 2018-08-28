Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cleanup underway after historic building tagged by vandals
Graffiti tags on the side of the historic land titles building on 105 St. and 100 Ave. (Twitter/Ian O'Donnell)
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 3:53PM MDT
As restoration work on a historic building in downtown Edmonton continues, crews are also cleaning up graffiti after vandals tagged the walls.
Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, posted a tweet Tuesday morning that showed spray painted tags on the windows and stucco of the 125-year-old building on 105 Street and 100 Avenue.
Disrespecting #heritage buildings seems like a theme these days... let's change that. #yegdt #heritagematters pic.twitter.com/GfdOo9wt9B— Ian O'Donnell (@IanOyeg) August 28, 2018
The building was constructed in 1893, and was designated a provincial historic resource in 1977. It was originally the Dominion Land Titles Building, but also served as the Victoria Armoury.
Restoration work is underway on the structure, and the damaged stucco is scheduled to be replaced. But O’Donnell called the graffiti “disappointing.” He said he’s heard reported graffiti cases have increased recently.
“We’ve heard from the city, that city-wide, tagging is up,” O’Donnell said. “I heard somewhere in the neighbourhood of 60 per cent.”
“It’s certainly increasing, it is becoming more prevalent. It is a bit of a shame, we want people to respect private property and find other ways to be creative.”
Graffiti vandalism is illegal, and the city has asked Edmontonians to report it by calling 311 or using the Edmonton 311 app.