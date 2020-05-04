EDMONTON -- Fort McMurray is again in recovery and rebuild mode, flooded exactly four years after a wildfire tore through the northern Alberta city.

The last evacuation order in the city, for Garden Lane of the Draper area, was lifted at 6 p.m. on Sunday and municipal authorities have started guiding residents through the process of checking in on their homes and businesses.

Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott and regional emergency management director Scott Davis will give an update on the process Monday at 1 p.m.

The regional municipality has warned the 13,000 residents evacuated that the buildings they are returning to may be compromised or have internal structural damage.

Curbside waste collection and street sweeping are scheduled to start Monday. The planning and development office is also scheduled to reopen Monday, although residents are asked to first use the online portal for things like building permits, property reports, and title and flood recovery information packages.

An evacuation alert for several communities in the downtown and lower townsite areas of Fort McMurray was issued April 26, and lead to a second state of local emergency on top of one issued for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cause of the flooding was an ice jam on the Athabasca River, once more than 20 kilometres in length.

Evacuees in Wood Buffalo and Mackenzie County, where another ice jam more than 40 kilometres in length on the Peace River caused flooding in the Fort Vermilion area, are eligible for emergency payments from the Alberta government.