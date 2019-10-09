Clouds and a few flurries are pushing through the Edmonton region early this morning.

That cloud cover should move out by mid-morning and we'll get a mainly sunny, but cool day.

Temperatures are only expected to get 2 to 4 degree above zero in areas near Edmonton and north.

But, it should FEEL a lot warmer than yesterday because of the sun AND the calmer wind.

The warmest part of the province will be the NW with highs in the 5 to 7 degree range.

Southern Alberta will be stuck near or below zero again.

We'll stay sunny for the next few days and some warmer air will drop in.

Mornings will continue to slip below zero.

However, afternoon Highs climb into the 5 to 10 degree range Thursday.

Fri/Sat will be near 10 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday/Monday look cloudier and a bit cooler with highs dropping a bit.

AND...there's a risk of some flurries in the Edmonton region Monday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: 3

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: -2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7