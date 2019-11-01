We'll get two more warm afternoons in Edmonton and then some MUCH colder air presses in.

Daytime highs should be in the 5 to 8 degree range today and Saturday.

However, clocks "fall" back an hour early Sunday morning and temperatures start falling too.

We'll still be slight above zero on Sunday (with some mixed precipitation).

By Monday, we start a string of sub-zero days with highs in the -2 to -7 range and morning lows in the -10 to -15 range.

That's not "unusual" for early November. But, it IS colder than "average" by several degrees.

Precipitation Outlook:

A sunny morning gives way to some afternoon clouds in Edmonton and area today.

The Peace Country gets a rain/snow mix this afternoon and that precip spread SE tonight.

Edmonton will likely see get some rain mixed with snow late this evening.

There's a risk of a few scattered showers or flurries in the Edmonton region this weekend.

But, not significant accumulation of snowfall is expected.

Further north, the Fort McMurray region has a chance at picking up a couple cm of snow this weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

High: 6

Tonight - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain/snow mix.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 7

Daylight Saving Time Ends - Clocks go back 1 hour

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/flurries.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -3

Tuesday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -5