EDMONTON -- Closing arguments are underway in the trial of an Ontario man accused of killing a woman found dead in the bathtub of his Edmonton hotel room.

Bradley Barton is accused of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

He says he discovered her bloody body in the tub the morning after their second night together.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

Barton has testified he paid Gladue for sex on two consecutive nights and that he discovered her bloody body in the bathtub after their second night together.

His defence lawyer addressed the jury Wednesday and challenged the prosecution's assertions that Gladue was incapacitated by alcohol and was purposefully harmed by Barton.

"The Crown doesn't have a lot of facts, it has theories," said Dino Bottos. "Mr. Barton doesn't have to prove anything."

Prosecutors are scheduled to present their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon. They've argued that Barton forced violent sex on an intoxicated Gladue and let her bleed to death in the tub.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue's death after the Supreme Court of Canada ordered in 2019 that he be retried.

His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

With files from the Canadian Press