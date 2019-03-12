

CTV Edmonton





A man was taken to hospital after a pickup truck ended up on its roof after falling from the Henday onto Parsons Road.

The truck reportedly struck a guardrail before falling to the road below.

According to police, the driver was conscious when fire rescue extracted him from the truck. He was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Parsons Road is closed in both directions between 13 Avenue and Ellerslie Road and two lanes of the Anthony Henday westbound is reduced to two lanes at Gateway Boulevard while police investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to take other routes.