EDMONTON -- Cloudier and a bit cooler in the Edmonton region over the next few days.

After a sunny, +3 day Monday... we have some cooler air dropping back in.

It won't be as COLD as the past weekend.  But, temperatures will stay below zero for daytime highs.

 

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks AND a few scattered flurries across central and north-central Alberta today.

Similar conditions Wednesday with western Alberta most likely to see those flurries.

No significant snowfall accumulation is anticipated.

 

Spring officially starts on Thursday and we should get a sunny day for the start of the new season.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday with a high near zero.

The weekend and next week look good with afternoon highs in the 0 to 5 degree range.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks.  40% chance of a few flurries.
  • Wind:  15-20 km/h
  • High:  -3
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  -5
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -14
  • Afternoon High:  -3
  • Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.  SPRING EQUINOX
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -1
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  2