Cloudier and a bit cooler: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Cloudier and a bit cooler in the Edmonton region over the next few days.
After a sunny, +3 day Monday... we have some cooler air dropping back in.
It won't be as COLD as the past weekend. But, temperatures will stay below zero for daytime highs.
Cloudy with a few sunny breaks AND a few scattered flurries across central and north-central Alberta today.
Similar conditions Wednesday with western Alberta most likely to see those flurries.
No significant snowfall accumulation is anticipated.
Spring officially starts on Thursday and we should get a sunny day for the start of the new season.
Temperatures start to rebound Friday with a high near zero.
The weekend and next week look good with afternoon highs in the 0 to 5 degree range.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few flurries.
- Wind: 15-20 km/h
- High: -3
- Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -5
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -3
- Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. SPRING EQUINOX
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -5
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -1
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: 3
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: 2