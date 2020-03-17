EDMONTON -- Cloudier and a bit cooler in the Edmonton region over the next few days.

After a sunny, +3 day Monday... we have some cooler air dropping back in.

It won't be as COLD as the past weekend. But, temperatures will stay below zero for daytime highs.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks AND a few scattered flurries across central and north-central Alberta today.

Similar conditions Wednesday with western Alberta most likely to see those flurries.

No significant snowfall accumulation is anticipated.

Spring officially starts on Thursday and we should get a sunny day for the start of the new season.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday with a high near zero.

The weekend and next week look good with afternoon highs in the 0 to 5 degree range.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few flurries.

Wind: 15-20 km/h

High: -3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -5

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. SPRING EQUINOX

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3