One more warm day in Edmonton with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 20s this afternoon.

But, clouds rolled in overnight and it won't be AS sunny as Wednesday.

Sunny breaks through the day will give way to some increasing cloud and a chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening.

Most of today's rain will be in northern Alberta. NE Alberta is under a rainfall warning with heavy rain starting this evening and ending early Saturday.

By then, 40-70mm is expected in the Fort McMurray/Fort Chipewyan regions. Behind the low pressure sytem that dumps all that rain on the north, a cooler flow develops for Friday and the weekend.

There's a chance of some showers in the Edmonton area midday Friday.

Daytime highs are projecting to be in the 15-20 degree range Fri/Sat.

Sunday looks a bit warmer with a high in the 18-22 range.

Temperatures climb back into the low to mid 20s for Mon/Tue/Wed next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 24

Evening - 40% chance of showers this evening.

9pm: 19

Friday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of a shower.

Clearing in the late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

30% chance of showers overnight.

Monday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22