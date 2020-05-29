EDMONTON -- A few showers have developed in an area from Edmonton SE towards Wainwright this morning.

Not everyone in the city or metro region is getting wet. But areas that do see some precipitation should see it end by mid-morning.

Wind will be back today. After a calm Thursday, we're looking at SE wind in the 15-20 km/h range with some occasional gusts on top of that.

Breezy conditions again Saturday and then gusty on Sunday.

A big upper ridge will move in through today and limit the convective showers and thunderstorms for most areas today and Saturday.

But, as that ridge collapses Sunday, we have the potential for some thunderstorm development.

Severe storms are not out of the question. So, keep an eye on conditions, especially if you have plans to be outdoors.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 20s under that ridge.

Edmonton hasn't hit 25 degrees yet this year. We could hit that mark both days this weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – A few showers in the area this morning. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind becoming SE 15-20 with occasional gusts to 40.

High: 19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Breezy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms (especially late-day).

Windy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21