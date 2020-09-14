EDMONTON -- The cool, cloudy weather continues for at least a few more days.

Temperatures hit highs of 12 Sat/Sun and we'll be in that ballpark again today and Tuesday.

In fact, clouds will dominate most of the province today as a low pressure system pushes across southern Alberta.

We have some showers in the Peace Country this morning that may push east later today.

Edmonton and area could see a couple of brief sprinkles. But no significant precipitation is anticipated.

The hazy conditions in southern AB will continue today and then improve for Tuesday.

The US wildfire smoke won't have any real impact on the air quality in the Edmonton area.

A warm trend is expected to shape up towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will climb into the mid teens Wed/Thu.

We'll be back to afternoon highs near 20 on Fri/Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 12

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19