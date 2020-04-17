EDMONTON -- Clouds rolled across northern and central Alberta overnight and we're getting scattered showers in many areas.

Not everyone in Edmonton and area will see that precipitation. But, there are some hit and miss pockets out there this morning.

Everyone DOES get the cloudier, breezier conditions.

After a sunny and calm Thursday...winds will be NW 20 - 30 km/h for much of today.

As a result, it may FEEL a lot cooler than yesterday.

AND... temperatures WILL be a couple degrees off Thursday's high of 13 degrees.

We'll have afternoon highs in the 10 degree range today and Saturday.

Skies should clear Saturday and the wind will be calmer.

By Sunday, we're back to the 12/13 degree range for an afternoon high.

Mon-Thu of next week should have highs in the mid teens.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers in the area this morning.

Wind: NW 20-30 km/h

Temperature steady in the 8 to 10 degree range most of the day

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of some pockets of rain/snow mix.

9pm: 5

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16