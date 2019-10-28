EDMONTON -- It'll feel more "wintry" than it has in a while today. But, this won't last and we're still expecting to be a handful of degrees above zero Thursday afternoon (Halloween).

But in the short term:

Wind kicked up and temps started dropping late Sunday as an arctic cold front slammed through.

We'll continue to see some scattered flurries behind that front this morning. But, no heavy accumulation is expected in the Edmonton area.

There's a dusting out there this morning and we won't add much to that dusting today.

The bigger story is the wind. Wind chills will be in the -12 to -18 range in Central and North-Central AB today.

Actual temperatures in the -4 to -7 range this afternoon. But, the wind is expected to stay 20-30 km/h (with occasional gusts) through the afternoon before tapering off this evening.

Calmer, sunny and cool Tuesday with morning temperatures in the -10 to -15 range.

Afternoon Highs in the 0 the -5 range in North-Central AB Tuesday.

Warmer air returns for Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat with afternoon highs in the 4 to 8 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with a few flurries in the area this morning.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20-30 km/h. Wind chill near -15 much of the day.

High: -5

Evening – Clearing overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: -8

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday (Halloween) - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6