EDMONTON -- Cooler air settled in over the weekend and it is expected to stick around all week.

Temperatures rose to -4 in Edmonton overnight.  But, we've cooled again early this morning and should stay near -10 most of the day.

 

Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week with a morning temperature near -15 and a high near -12.

Wind should be 10-20 km/h in the afternoon.  So, wind chill will make it FEEL in the -20 range.

 

A slight warm-up rolls in for Wed/Thu/Fri as daytime highs climb into the -6 to -9 range.

 

PRECIP Outlook:

Flurries are possible today with minimal accumulation.

Tuesday has a chance of flurries midday & afternoon with a chance of snow developing in the evening.

1-5 cm of snow looks possible in the Edmonton area Tuesday night with 5-10 cm possible in areas to the NW along highway 43.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Cloudy.  70% chance of flurries.
  • Temperature steady in the -10 range most of the day.
  • Tonight - Cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • 9pm:  -11
  • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  70% chance of flurries (especially later in the day)
  • Morning Low:  -14
  • Afternoon High:  -12
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  -8
  • Thursday - Mostly cloudy.  
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  -7 
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -7
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -7