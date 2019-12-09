Cloudy, cool and flurries this week: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Cooler air settled in over the weekend and it is expected to stick around all week.
Temperatures rose to -4 in Edmonton overnight. But, we've cooled again early this morning and should stay near -10 most of the day.
Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week with a morning temperature near -15 and a high near -12.
Wind should be 10-20 km/h in the afternoon. So, wind chill will make it FEEL in the -20 range.
A slight warm-up rolls in for Wed/Thu/Fri as daytime highs climb into the -6 to -9 range.
PRECIP Outlook:
Flurries are possible today with minimal accumulation.
Tuesday has a chance of flurries midday & afternoon with a chance of snow developing in the evening.
1-5 cm of snow looks possible in the Edmonton area Tuesday night with 5-10 cm possible in areas to the NW along highway 43.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries.
- Temperature steady in the -10 range most of the day.
- Tonight - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- 9pm: -11
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries (especially later in the day)
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -12
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -8
- Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -7
- Friday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -7
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -7