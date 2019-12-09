EDMONTON -- Cooler air settled in over the weekend and it is expected to stick around all week.

Temperatures rose to -4 in Edmonton overnight. But, we've cooled again early this morning and should stay near -10 most of the day.

Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week with a morning temperature near -15 and a high near -12.

Wind should be 10-20 km/h in the afternoon. So, wind chill will make it FEEL in the -20 range.

A slight warm-up rolls in for Wed/Thu/Fri as daytime highs climb into the -6 to -9 range.

PRECIP Outlook:

Flurries are possible today with minimal accumulation.

Tuesday has a chance of flurries midday & afternoon with a chance of snow developing in the evening.

1-5 cm of snow looks possible in the Edmonton area Tuesday night with 5-10 cm possible in areas to the NW along highway 43.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries.

Temperature steady in the -10 range most of the day.

Tonight - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries (especially later in the day)

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7