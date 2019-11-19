Cloudy and a few flurries in the Edmonton area today. No heavy snow anticipated.

Further south and west, there WILL be some accumulation.

But, the city isn't expecting any more than a dusting with the best chance of that dusting coming late tonight.

A Snowfall Warning is in place for areas from Calgary east to Medicine Hat.

10-15 cm of snow is possible by today and tonight.

Red Deer could get 2-5 cm and Rocky Mountain House (and other spots through the foothills) could be 5-10 cm.

Further north, the Grande Cache-Hinton-Edson areas have the potential to pick up 2-7 cm today.

Edmonton gets a couple pockets of flurries over or near the city today and then a band of flurries pushing in from the northwest around (or after) midnight.

By tomorrow, skies start to clear and we're sunny for Thu/Fri.

Temperatures will be in the 0 to 2 degree range for high today and Wednesday in Edmonton.

That's a LOT cooler than the past few days...but warmer than average.

Highs return to the 5-10 degree range Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy. Risk of a few flurries.

High: 2

Tonight - Cloudy. A few flurries late this evening/overnight.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8