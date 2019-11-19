Cloudy, cooler and a few flurries: This is your Edmonton forecast
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 7:14AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 7:56AM MST
Cloudy and a few flurries in the Edmonton area today. No heavy snow anticipated.
Further south and west, there WILL be some accumulation.
But, the city isn't expecting any more than a dusting with the best chance of that dusting coming late tonight.
A Snowfall Warning is in place for areas from Calgary east to Medicine Hat.
10-15 cm of snow is possible by today and tonight.
Red Deer could get 2-5 cm and Rocky Mountain House (and other spots through the foothills) could be 5-10 cm.
Further north, the Grande Cache-Hinton-Edson areas have the potential to pick up 2-7 cm today.
Edmonton gets a couple pockets of flurries over or near the city today and then a band of flurries pushing in from the northwest around (or after) midnight.
By tomorrow, skies start to clear and we're sunny for Thu/Fri.
Temperatures will be in the 0 to 2 degree range for high today and Wednesday in Edmonton.
That's a LOT cooler than the past few days...but warmer than average.
Highs return to the 5-10 degree range Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Cloudy. Risk of a few flurries.
- High: 2
- Tonight - Cloudy. A few flurries late this evening/overnight.
- 9pm: -1
- Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 1
- Thursday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 5
- Friday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -2
- Afternoon High: 6
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 1
- Afternoon High: 8
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: 1
- Afternoon High: 5