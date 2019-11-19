Cloudy and a few flurries in the Edmonton area today.  No heavy snow anticipated.

Further south and west, there WILL be some accumulation.

But, the city isn't expecting any more than a dusting with the best chance of that dusting coming late tonight.

 

A Snowfall Warning is in place for areas from Calgary east to Medicine Hat.

10-15 cm of snow is possible by today and tonight.

Red Deer could get 2-5 cm and Rocky Mountain House (and other spots through the foothills) could be 5-10 cm.

Further north, the Grande Cache-Hinton-Edson areas have the potential to pick up 2-7 cm today.

 

Edmonton gets a couple pockets of flurries over or near the city today and then a band of flurries pushing in from the northwest around (or after) midnight. 

By tomorrow, skies start to clear and we're sunny for Thu/Fri.

 

Temperatures will be in the 0 to 2 degree range for high today and Wednesday in Edmonton.

That's a LOT cooler than the past few days...but warmer than average.

Highs return to the 5-10 degree range Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Cloudy.  Risk of a few flurries.
  • High:  2
  • Tonight - Cloudy.  A few flurries late this evening/overnight.
  • 9pm:  -1
  • Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning.  Clearing in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  1 
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  5  
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  6
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  1
  • Afternoon High:  8
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • Morning Low:  1
  • Afternoon High:  5