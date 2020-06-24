EDMONTON -- Edmonton and area has picked up 2-5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours and should get a bit more before today is done.

That rain total includes the short-lived thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and the rain overnight.

We'll get a break from the showers through much of this morning and then some showers and thundershowers are likely this afternoon.

Much of central AB is in line to see some of that precipitation today.

It'll be an active day across the southern half of the province with thunderstorms developing.

Severe storms are likely for areas from Calgary east to the Saskatchewan border.

After hitting a high of 28 on Tuesday, we'll cool to a high near 20 in the city today.

Heating up again Thu/Fri with afternoon highs in the mid-20s. Sunny Thursday and partly cloudy Friday.

Watch for showers and possible thunderstorms late Friday with a good chance of showers or periods of rain Saturday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening & overnight.

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20