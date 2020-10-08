EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health's COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon will include new restrictions for the Edmonton zone — where cases are higher than ever before.

Alberta currently has 1,910 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. More than half — 1,085 — are in the Edmonton zone.

In her Monday update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw expressed concern with the rising spread in Edmonton.

The Alberta government confirmed to CTV News that Hinshaw will announce new restrictions Thursday.

It's unclear what those are, but Mayor Don Iveson hinted gathering size limits could be reduced.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Shepherd's Care Centre in Mill Woods has grown to 68 cases in 46 residents and 22 employees. Five residents have died and one staff member has recovered.

There are currently 66 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 in ICU.

Alberta has reported 19,354 cases and 281 deaths.

Watch's Hinshaw's update at 3:30 p.m. live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.