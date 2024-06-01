CN freight train derails near Hinton, TSB investigating
A freight train carrying sand derailed near Hinton Saturday morning.
According to CN spokesperson Ashley Michnowski, around 20 cars left the tracks around 6 a.m.
CN and local emergency crews remained on scene into late afternoon.
No dangerous goods were involved, Michnowski said, and no fires or injuries were reported.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) sent out a team of investigators to assess the derailment.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents.
Hinton is about 270 kilometres west of Edmonton.
