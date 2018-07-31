Officials at CN Rail are investigating after a number of train cars went off the rails early Tuesday morning.

CN said five cars and two locomotives derailed just before 3 a.m. All of the cars remained upright, but a fuel tank on one of the locomotives was punctured and caused diesel to leak.

Edmonton Fire Rescue and CN crews managed to contain the fuel leak to the yard.

No injuries were reported, and CN resumed regular operations in the yard within hours.

A section of 97 Street was closed to northbound traffic for a short time, but was reopened to traffic before the morning commute.